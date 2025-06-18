IDY-2025: Yoga Sangam portal crosses 4 lakh registrations, says Ayush Ministry

New Delhi: Ahead of the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025, the Yoga Sangam Portal has crossed a historic 4 lakh mark, said the Ministry of Ayush on Wednesday.

Rajasthan continues to lead the movement, registering an impressive 1,38,033 organisations. It is followed by Andhra Pradesh (1,38,033), Uttar Pradesh (1,01,767), Madhya Pradesh (26,159), Gujarat (19,951), and Himachal Pradesh (12,000).

"This surge in participation reflects the widespread enthusiasm for this year’s theme—‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’—a message that aligns yoga with global sustainability and personal well-being," the Ministry said.

Creating a historic milestone in promoting holistic health and well-being, Yoga Sangam will be hosted on June 21 from 6:30 am to 7:45 am.

The synchronised Yoga demonstration will unfold simultaneously at lakhs of locations across the country.

The most illustrious showcase of this nationwide movement will take place in Visakhapatnam, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead more than 5 lakh yoga enthusiasts in performing yoga.

The IDY events will be held across the snow-capped mountains of Ladakh to the sunlit beaches of Kerala, from school playgrounds and office lawns to railway stations and historic temple courtyards

From IITs and IIMs to grassroots NGOs and leading corporates, institutions across sectors are embracing the call to action.

The Ministry noted that these events would be tracked online through a facility on the yoga portal, wherein aspiring organisations can register their proposals to register an IDY event.

To participate, citizens can visit the Ayush Ministry’s website and register as a group or organisation. After conducting the Yoga Sangam event on June 21, participation details can be uploaded and the official Certificate of Appreciation received.

"Let us unite through yoga—for health, harmony, and a better tomorrow," the Ministry said.