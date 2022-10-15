  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

IED recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

IED recovered in Jammu and Kashmirs Bandipora
x

IED recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

Security forces on Saturday recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by the militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Srinagar: Security forces on Saturday recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by the militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Police said an IED weighing 18 Kgs was recovered by the security forces at Ashtingo village on Bandipora-Sopore road this morning.

"Traffic on the road has temporarily been stopped and the bomb disposal squad called in to defuse the explosive device", police said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X