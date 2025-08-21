IIMC Foundation Day celebrated

Ranjan Dhenkanal: Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, celebrated its 33rd Foundation Day and IIMC, Delhi, its 61st Foundation Day on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, IIMC Regional Director Anand Pradhan emphasised that students should have an understanding of democracy and mass communication. Democracy is all about exchanging ideas and students should engage themselves in ideation and understanding the importance of mass communication, he said.

Pradhan spoke on the significant contribution of IIMC in mass communication, training and research. He urged the students to uphold ethical journalistic practices and values.

Akashvani News head and IIMC OSD Satya Narayan Patnaik spoke on creativity and innovation in journalism.

The IIMC organised debate competition in Odia, English and Hindi in which students of Odia and English journalism and Corporate Communication and Brand Management participated. The IIMC declared cash award for the winning students. Later, the students presented folk songs and dance of their respective States. Sanatali dance stole the show.