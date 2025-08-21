Live
- AP cabinet meeting begins, to address key development proposals
- Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes August 21 – Get Free Rewards
- TTD EO inspects Brahmotsavam arrangements
- Single window system approved for Vinayaka Mandapa’s: MLA
- Air Commodore Sailani urges NCC cadets to embrace discipline, service
- Stock Market Update: Nifty 50 Trade Setup, Global Cues, and 8 Stocks on Radar Today
- Easy At-Home Steps to Get Korean Glass Skin Naturally
- Apple to Open Third Retail Store in India with Apple Hebbal, Bengaluru on September 2
- Speedy loan disbursement to farmers stressed
- Women a rising force for ‘Viksit Bharat’: Vinusha Reddy
IIMC Foundation Day celebrated
Ranjan Dhenkanal: Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, celebrated its 33rd Foundation Day and IIMC, Delhi, its 61st Foundation...
Ranjan Dhenkanal: Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, celebrated its 33rd Foundation Day and IIMC, Delhi, its 61st Foundation Day on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, IIMC Regional Director Anand Pradhan emphasised that students should have an understanding of democracy and mass communication. Democracy is all about exchanging ideas and students should engage themselves in ideation and understanding the importance of mass communication, he said.
Pradhan spoke on the significant contribution of IIMC in mass communication, training and research. He urged the students to uphold ethical journalistic practices and values.
Akashvani News head and IIMC OSD Satya Narayan Patnaik spoke on creativity and innovation in journalism.
The IIMC organised debate competition in Odia, English and Hindi in which students of Odia and English journalism and Corporate Communication and Brand Management participated. The IIMC declared cash award for the winning students. Later, the students presented folk songs and dance of their respective States. Sanatali dance stole the show.