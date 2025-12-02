IIMC students get insights into digital leadership

Dhenkanal: Tata Steel imparted training to Indian Institute of Mass Communication’s Corporate Communication and Brand Management (CCBM) students on communication systems and digital leadership at its Meramandali plant conference hall.

The students visited Meramandali plant to gain practical insights into industrial operations, communication systems, digital leadership , brand guidelines, CSR-driven brand practices, crisis management and role of corporate communication.

It started with a visit of the plant on wheel which offered students an overview of its key units, production workflow and operational structure. The students were briefed on plant operations, safety protocols and internal communication processes essential for running a complex industrial ecosystem.

In the training workshop, senior officials, including Subhransu Panda, Head, Corporate Communications, Tata Steel, Kalinga Nagar and Meramandali, explained the technical, CSR, and communication functions of the organisation.

During the session, the senior officials formally launched IIMC’s Dhenkanal monthly newsletter ‘Brand Wave,’ acknowledging the students’ academic and creative involvement in communication practices.

The visit also reinforced Tata Steel’s ongoing collaboration with IIMC, as CCBM students are currently working on the 360-degree promotion campaign of Kapilash Half Marathon, an initiative of Tata Steel. This partnership is providing students with hands-on industry experience in event communication, branding and integrated promotional strategy.