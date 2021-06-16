IIT Delhi to soon have Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Centre

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, will soon establish a new centre for transportation research and injury prevention. This centre named Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Centre (TRIP-C) will conduct important research in the field of road safety and modern road transport systems. Its objective is to make road transport more accessible and safer in the country.

This new centre will focus on cutting-edge technology for road transport and traffic safety.

The Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Programme (TRIPP) already running at IIT Delhi has now been approved to be converted into this new centre TRIP-C.

This post graduation level programme will work towards meeting national and international needs by focusing on education.

It includes the study and research of road planning and designs associated with traffic safety, and road-user behaviour associated with traffic safety, etc. It will also focus on sustainable transport systems and safety aspects of new vehicle technology in mixed traffic.

According to IIT Delhi, apart from continuing the existing Ph.D programme, the new centre will offer a Master of Science (MS) research programme. It will train students and professionals in the field of transport safety and prepare students for research careers.

Speaking about the new centre, K. Ramachandra Rao, IIT Delhi, said, "The forthcoming centre has a unique template for successfully running an interdisciplinary programme. It will aim to achieve new heights in road transport safety through core research themes. We will strive to develop standards for safe transport and urban mobility options."