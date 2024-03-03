Live
Just In
IIT-K chosen as nodal institute for Phase 4 of Yuva Sangam
Kanpur: The IIT-Kanpur has been selected as the nodal institute from Uttar Pradesh for the fourth phase of 'Yuva Sangam' under 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' (EBSB).
The Central government has started the Yuva Sangam Phase IV visits under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) programme which was conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish a systematic and enduring cultural bond among the diverse states/UTs of the country.
According to an official statement, Yuva Sangam is an ongoing cultural exchange with celebration of diversity at its core wherein participants gain an immersive experience of diverse facets of life, natural landforms, development landmarks, recent achievements, and youth connect in the host state through exposure tours of five-seven days.
During these tours, participants get multi-dimensional exposure under five broad areas, five Ps, -- Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Prodyogik (Technology) and Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect).
IIT Kanpur has been paired with the Central University, Karnataka at Kalaburgi.
Youth delegates from Karnataka, ( 43 students and 2 faculty/staff members) arrived in Kanpur as part of the programme on Sunday and will stay till March 7.