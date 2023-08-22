Imphal: Indefinite blockade reimposed on Manipur’s NHs

Live
A tribal body in Manipur on Monday reimposed an indefinite blockade on two national highways in Kangpokpi district, demanding adequate supplies of essential commodities to Kuki-Zo communities in hill areas of the state.
Imphal : A tribal body in Manipur on Monday reimposed an indefinite blockade on two national highways in Kangpokpi district, demanding adequate supplies of essential commodities to Kuki-Zo communities in hill areas of the state. Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) Sadar Hills Kangpokpi began the blockade on NH 2 which connects Imphal with Nagaland's Dimapur and NH 37 which links Imphal with Assam's Silchar. "Volunteers of the tribal body were seen coming out on the streets at a few places of Kangpokpi district to enforce the blockade and prevent movement of vehicles," an official said.
