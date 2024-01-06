Implement plans, scheme on ground level: Rajasthan Deputy CM

Jaipur : Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Saturday directed the officials of various departments to implement the government schemes and programs on ground level.

She said that there should not be any compromise with the quality of work and strict action should be taken against those who do not pay attention to the quality of work.

The Deputy Chief Minister gave the instructions during a review meeting with the officials of various departments. She also held a detailed discussion with the finance department about the financial condition of the state, revenue and expenditure on various schemes.

She has asked the officials to prepare an action plan to improve the economic condition of the state. She said that along with making Rajasthan economically strong, the government also aims to deliver the benefits of the schemes to the people in a time bound manner.

In the review meeting of the Public Works Department, she instructed that there should be no complaints regarding poor quality of roads. “If the road gets damaged during the guarantee period of five years, make sure to get it repaired by the contractor who constructed the road,” she instructed the officials.

She also expressed her displeasure over the fact that the contractors do not get the roads repaired within the guarantee period. She said that action will be taken against both the contractor and the concerned officer who commit irregularities.

She also directed that arrangements should be made to ensure that the common people can directly complain about bad roads and get relief. She said that there should be no repeated digging of roads and for this, coordination should be established among all the departments.

In the review meeting of the Women and Child Development Department, the Deputy Chief Minister gave instructions to ensure quality nutritional distribution.

She said that children should get fresh and nutritious food with complete transparency. She stressed on running safety awareness programmes for girls in schools. “If girls are empowered and made aware at the school level itself and are adept in self-defense, then crimes against women can be reduced to a great extent,” she said.

She also said that the schemes should be implemented on ground instead of on paper so that the common people can get maximum benefits.

In the review meeting of the Tourism Department, she instructed that tourism has the potential to boost the economy of Rajasthan. She said that apart from the tourist season, the state should also plan for the off season to attract more and more tourists, especially in the summer season.

She also gave instructions to implement a tourist helpline or online complaint redressal system for the convenience of tourists.

