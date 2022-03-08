In case of hung in Uttarakhand: BJP eyeing independents to form government

New Delhi: The BJP has started working on plans to form a government in case of a fractured mandate in Uttarakhand.

As exit polls hinted at a tough fight between the BJP and the Congress in Uttarakhand, the ruling party is now banking on independents and regional outfits to form the government in the state.

The ABP C-Voter Exit Poll indicates Congress is likely to win 35 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly, while the ruling BJP is projected to win 29 seats in the state. The Exit Poll also shows that the key to power is likely to be in the hands of Independents and others who are projected to win five seats.

Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is likely to win three seats.

Expressing confidence of winning the majority in Uttarakhand, a senior BJP functionary told IANS that the party will form the government and like-minded individuals will support if fall short of halfway mark.

"If we fail to cross the halfway mark then we will seek support from independents and other like-minded people. We are in touch with some people and few will resign to help us form the government," he said.

It is learnt that the BJP will first eye the others which includes independents and Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD) and the BSP. "As per the exit polls, others are projected to win three to seven seats in the state and the BJP 29. With the help of others we will easily form the government. If more is required there are some others who will resign to help us," a senior BJP leader said.

It is learnt that the saffron camp is also approaching few Congress candidates for their help if required to form the government in the hill state for the second time.