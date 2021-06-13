Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

'In depth disappearance': Car vanishes down well in Mumbai

In depth disappearance: Car vanishes down well in Mumbai
x

'In depth disappearance': Car vanishes down well in Mumbai (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

In a freak accident in rain-battered Mumbai, a parked car fell into a deep well, whose reinforced cement concrete cover broke to create a sinkhole, and was washed away, police said on Sunday.

Mumbai: In a freak accident in rain-battered Mumbai, a parked car fell into a deep well, whose reinforced cement concrete cover broke to create a sinkhole, and was washed away, police said on Sunday.

The incident was reported from Ramnivas Society in Ghatkopar West, Traffic Police In-Charge Nagraj Majge said.

The car, belonging to local resident Pankaj Mehta, could be seen slowly falling, front-forward, into the large, muddy water-filled hole, bobbing for a few seconds before disappearing entirely, as CCTV footage showed.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X