In first meet with Modi, Yunus raises Hasina's extradition

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh chief adviser Muhammad Yunus discussed the extradition of ousted PM Sheikh Hasina during their meet in Thailand, said the External Affairs Ministry on Friday.

It, however, did not make any further comments regarding the issue. raised the extradition of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as well as the Ganga water treaty. "Bangladesh has made a formal request regarding Sheikh Hasina extradition. Saying anything more on this will not be correct right now," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

MEA further said that the two leaders discussed the issue of attacks of minorities, including Hindus, and illegal immigration.

"PM Modi reiterated India's support for democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. He underlined Prof Yunus India's desire to forge a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh,” he said.