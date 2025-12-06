‘Dhurandhar’ emerges as Ranveer Singh’s career-best opener

Ranveer Singh’s latest action thriller Dhurandhar has taken Bollywood by surprise with a stellar opening day, surpassing trade expectations. While industry insiders predicted a domestic net collection of 18-20 Crores, the spy saga delivered a career-best 27 Crores net in India and a worldwide gross of 40 Crores, making it the second-biggest Bollywood opener of the year after Chhaava. The film also outperformed Saiyaara, one of the year’s highest-grossing Hindi films.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar surpassed the first-day numbers of Ranveer’s 2018 hit Padmavat, solidifying the actor’s dominance at the box office. Morning and matinee shows saw moderate occupancy, but collections surged in the evening and night shows, contributing to the impressive debut. Decent reviews and favorable word-of-mouth indicate the film has the potential to maintain momentum over the first weekend.

Set in early 2000s Pakistan, the story follows Ranveer as an Indian spy tackling gang warfare in Lyari, inspired by real events. The ensemble cast includes Akshay Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan, delivering strong performances that complement the high-octane narrative. With its gripping storyline, action-packed sequences, and promising box office start, Dhurandhar is poised to be a major success for Ranveer Singh and the team.