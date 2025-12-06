‘Police Complaint’ wraps up filming

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, known for her powerful portrayals of lady-villains and glamorous roles, is gearing up to impress audiences once again with her upcoming film Police Complaint. Starring Varalaxmi alongside Naveen Chandra and directed by Sanjeev Megoti, the film has recently completed shooting and is now in post-production.

Produced by Balakrishna Maharana under MSK Pramidha Shree Films, Police Complaint promises a blend of intensity and entertainment. The producers revealed that Varalaxmi will take on a strong and intense character while also delivering a completely entertaining performance, making her role a major highlight. Additionally, the film features a special song shot on Superstar Krishna, which is expected to stand out.

Director Sanjeev Megoti, known for films like Aghora, Aaptha, and Aadiparvam, shared, “Police Complaint is based on the concept of the ‘chain reaction of karma’. Every action comes back to us, and this idea is woven into a fresh and gripping horror-thriller narrative. The shoot went smoothly, and the output looks promising. Post-production is underway, and we will plan the release soon.”

The ensemble cast also includes Krishna Sai, Ragini Dwivedi, Ravishankar, Aditya Om, Srinivas Reddy, Sapthagiri, Gemini Suresh, Amit, Dil Ramesh, and Prithvi, among others. With its intriguing storyline and strong performances, Police Complaint is shaping up to offer Telugu audiences a unique and thrilling cinematic experience.