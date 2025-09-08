In rare gesture, Modi sits in last row at BJP workshop

New Delhi: In an unusual and rare gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined all BJP parliamentarians as an ordinary member and chose to sit in the last row among fellow MPs in the auditorium during the workshop.

Sharing the photo, BJP MP Ravi Kishan, said: “At the NDA MPs’ workshop, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, seated in the last row, embodies the strength of the BJP; every worker is part of this organisation."

The workshop was held ahead of the upcoming election of Vice-President of India on Tuesday.

The session unanimously passed a resolution endorsing the Centre’s sweeping Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms.

These reforms were in line with the promise made by the Prime Minister in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, where he had assured the middle class of relief under the GST framework.