Inaugural flight to Bhubaneswar

Pune: The new terminal of Pune international airport was operationalised on Sunday with passengers boarding flights to New Delhi and Bhubaneswar, an official said.



Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and local MP Murlidhar Mohol handed over the first boarding pass to a flyer to mark the occasion. The new terminal was e-inaugurated along with several other airport projects nationwide by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from an event in Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh on March 10 this year.

The first flights to operate from the new terminal were Air India’s AI-858 to New Delhi and Air India Express’ I5 320 to Bhubaneswar, the official said.“I am confident Punekars and people of western Maharashtra will experience seamless flying as envisioned by PM Modi.

In the coming years, 20 to 25 airports will be built in the country,” Union minister Mohol said on the terminal becoming operational.

The 51,595 square metre new terminal building has been built at a cost of Rs 423 crore, with murals depicting the culture and heritage of the region. It has several modern amenities, including 10 aerobridges, five baggage carousels, 34 counters and 25 self-check-in stations, the official said.