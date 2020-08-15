Independence Day 2020 Live Updates: Narendra Modi unflurs National Flag, addresses the Nation
Narendra Modi is set to address the country from Red Fort today to mark the 74th Independence Day. For the seventh consecutive time, Mr. Modi is going to unflur the national flag.
PM Narendra Modi usually summarizes his governments achievements and make big announcements.
This is year PM Modi is expected to give an outline on how his government dealth COVID-19 pandemic.
Here's PM Modi's schedule for 74th Independence Day celebrations:
- 7:05AM Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive at Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
- 7:20 AM: From Rajghat, Narendra Modi will arrive at Red Fort's Lahore Gate. Modi will be received by Rajnath Singh. Modi will then inspect Gaurd of Honour
- 7:28 AM: Prime Minister Modi will unflur National Flag
- 7:30 AM: Modi will address the nation
#WATCH live from Delhi: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, on 74th #IndependenceDay today. (Source: DD) https://t.co/FXcRvlxGsY— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020
- 15 Aug 2020 3:52 AM GMT
The true strength of democracy in local units: Modi
PM Modi said, the true strength of democracy lies in the local units. It is a matter of pride for all of us that the representatives of the local units in Jammu and Kashmir are pushing forward a new era of development with activism and sensitivity.
- 15 Aug 2020 3:44 AM GMT
The removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir has completed one year. On this, Prime Minister Modi said, this year is the year of a new development journey of Jammu and Kashmir. This year is the year of rights for women and Dalits in Jammu and Kashmir! It is also a year of the dignified life of refugees in Jammu and Kashmir.
- 15 Aug 2020 3:40 AM GMT
Giving information on the Corona vaccine, Prime Minister Modi said, "Not one, not two, but three vaccines of Korana are currently in testing phase in India. As soon as scientists get the green signal, the country's preparation is also for mass production of those vaccines.
- 15 Aug 2020 3:39 AM GMT
People will get Health ID: Modi
Regarding the National Digital Health Mission, PM Modi said, your every test, every disease, which doctor gave you which medicine, when, what were your reports, all these information will be contained in this one health ID.
- 15 Aug 2020 3:29 AM GMT
PM Modi said about the account of women, out of the 40 crore Jan Dhan accounts opened in the country, about 22 crore accounts are of women only. At the time of Corona, in April-May-June, about three thousand crores of rupees have been directly transferred to the accounts of women in these three months.
- 15 Aug 2020 3:25 AM GMT
In the coming 1000 days, every village in the country should be connected with optical fiber: Modi
On optical fiber, the Prime Minister said, before 2014, only 5 dozen panchayats in the country were connected with optical fiber. In the last five years, 1.5 lakh gram panchayats in the country have been connected with optical fiber. This goal will be met in the coming thousand days. In the coming 1000 days, every village in the country will be connected with optical fiber.
- 15 Aug 2020 3:17 AM GMT
National cyber security strategy drafted in the country: Modi
Prime Minister Modi said, India is alert, cautious in this context and is taking decisions to face these threats and is also constantly developing new systems. A new national cyber security strategy has been drafted in the country.
- 15 Aug 2020 3:17 AM GMT
Home Loan EMI Rebates Up To Rs. 6 Lakh During Payment Period: Modi
The PM said, Professionals emanating from the middle class make their mark not only in India but in the whole world. The middle class needs opportunity, the middle class needs freedom from government interference. He said, this is also the first time when the EMI of a home loan for your home is getting a rebate of up to Rs 6 lakh during the payment period. Just last year, a fund of 25 thousand crore rupees has been established to complete thousands of incomplete houses.
- 15 Aug 2020 3:05 AM GMT
Every day more than one lakh houses are connected by water connection: Modi
The Prime Minister said, I had announced the Jal Jeevan Mission last year from this Red Fort. Today, under this mission, now more than one lakh houses are getting success in connecting with water connection.
- 15 Aug 2020 3:01 AM GMT
Speaking on the agriculture sector, PM Modi said, my dear countrymen, self-reliant India has an important priority - self-sufficient agriculture and self-reliant farmers. To give modern infrastructure to the farmers of the country, a few days ago an 'Agriculture Infrastructure Fund' of Rs 1 lakh crore has been created.