Independence Day 2020 Live Updates: Narendra Modi unflurs National Flag, addresses the Nation

Narendra Modi is set to address the country from Red Fort today to mark the 74th Independence Day. For the seventh consecutive time, Mr. Modi is going to unflur the national flag.

PM Narendra Modi usually summarizes his governments achievements and make big announcements.

This is year PM Modi is expected to give an outline on how his government dealth COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's PM Modi's schedule for 74th Independence Day celebrations:

7:05AM Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive at Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

7:20 AM: From Rajghat, Narendra Modi will arrive at Red Fort's Lahore Gate. Modi will be received by Rajnath Singh. Modi will then inspect Gaurd of Honour

7:28 AM: Prime Minister Modi will unflur National Flag

7:30 AM: Modi will address the nation

Watch Narendra Modi's Independence Day Speech here

#WATCH live from Delhi: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, on 74th #IndependenceDay today. (Source: DD) https://t.co/FXcRvlxGsY — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

