India a solution-giver for the world: PM Modi

New Delhi: India trusted its scientists, doctors and youth during Covid pandemic and did not become a problem but was a solution-giver for the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. Coming out of the negative impact of Covid, India has become one of the fastest growing economies in the world, he said.

The Prime Minister was speaking at an event where he released benefits under the PM-CARES for Children Scheme. During the event, Modi transferred scholarships to school-going children. Also, a passbook of PM CARES for Children, and Health card under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana was handed over to children during the programme.

He said in that atmosphere of negativity during the pandemic, India relied on its strength. He also said that coming out of the negative impact of Covid, India has become one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Addressing children who were orphaned due to Covid-19, Modi said the PM CARES for Children is a reflection of the fact that every citizen is standing with them.

The PM said that under the scheme if someone needs an education loan for professional courses, for higher education, then PM-CARES will help in that too. He said Rs 4,000 would be given every month to these children which would help meet their daily needs.