India Alliance Leaders to Meet after Final Phase of Lok Sabha Polls

With the final phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections in the country scheduled for June 1, leaders of the India Alliance are set to convene a crucial meeting. The meeting, which will see the participation of chief leaders from almost all states, will be held in Delhi.

The India Alliance, formed by the Indian National Development Inclusion Alliance (INDIA) in collaboration with 28 opposition parties, aims to defeat the BJP government at the Center in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As the polling process has already been completed in 6 phases, the final phase on June 1 will cover a total of 57 parliamentary seats across various states.

The meeting, scheduled for Saturday afternoon or evening on June 1, will be led by AICC president Mallikharjuna Kharge in the presence of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Invitations have been extended to key leaders such as Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Delhi CM Kejriwal, former Bihar Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav, and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.

The decision to hold the meeting on June 1 is significant as it coincides with the expiration of the interim bail of Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on June 2. Kejriwal, who was granted interim bail for more than 20 days for election campaigning, is expected to return to Tihar Jail following the expiration of the deadline.

Kejriwal is set to approached the Supreme Court to seek an extension of his interim bail in a money laundering case on grounds of ill health. If the deadline is extended, there is a possibility that he may not be in judicial custody at the time of the election results on June 4. The meeting of the India Alliance leaders will provide a platform for crucial discussions and strategizing ahead of the election results.