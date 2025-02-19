India, Argentina double down on lithium exploration, investments

New Delhi: India and Argentina on Wednesday announced to expand their collaboration in exploration and resource development of critical minerals, especially lithium.

The discussions between Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy and H.E. Raul Alejandro Jalil, Governor of Catamarca, Argentina, in New Delhi focused on expanding cooperation in the mining sector, particularly in lithium exploration and investment opportunities.

A key highlight of the meeting was the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL), a PSU under the Ministry of Mines, and the Provincial Government of Catamarca, Argentina, to enhance India's access to lithium, a crucial mineral for electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy.

Argentina, known for its vast lithium reserves as part of the 'Lithium Triangle,' is a crucial partner for India in securing essential minerals required for electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy storage.

The discussions covered ongoing lithium exploration efforts by Khanij Bidesh India Ltd. (KABIL) and Greenko in Catamarca and the possibilities of increasing participation of Indian companies in mining projects of Argentina, according to the Ministry of Mines.

Both sides explored avenues for investment, long-term supply agreements, and joint ventures that would help strengthen India's access to this critical mineral.

According to the ministry, senior officials from both sides engaged in discussions on policy frameworks, regulatory aspects, and sustainable mining practices to ensure a mutually beneficial partnership.

Additionally, there was a strong emphasis on knowledge exchange and infrastructure support to enhance India's engagement in Argentina’s mining sector.

India and Argentina have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties in the critical minerals’ domain.

The collaboration is expected to accelerate lithium exploration projects, enhance resource security, and create new opportunities for Indian companies in the Latin American mining landscape.



