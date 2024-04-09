INDIA Bloc candidate in Rajasthan questions BJP nominee over her MBBS degree

Jaipur: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader Hanuman Beniwal, who's the INDIA bloc candidate from Rajasthan's Nagaur, on Tuesday questioned BJP leader Jyoti Mirdha over her academic degree, claiming that she failed to spend a single penny from the MP fund during her tenure as a Congress Lok Sabha member from the seat (2009-2014).

The BJP has fielded Jyoti Mirdha, who joined the party in September last year, against sitting Nagaur MP Beniwal.

Beniwal was in Didwana on Tuesday for campaigning where he was given a rousing welcome.

On this occasion, Beniwal accused Jyoti Mirdha and questioned her about her MBBS degree. He said that she got her MBBS degree due to a recommendation from Nathuram Mirdha.

"During that tenure, a pre-PG scam was also reported in which Jyoti Mirdha was accused. Jyoti did not become a doctor by cracking the entrance exam for medical studies but with the recommendation of Nathuram Mirdha," he added.

She did no development work during her MP tenure and it was she who later spent the MP funds on the Nagaur constituency.

Beniwal continued his attacks on Jyoti saying that she did not do great work during her tenure as a Lok Sabha MP.

"I raised many questions. Also on the issue of farmers' law and the Agnipath scheme," he added. "I have done great work during my tenure as Nagaur MP, be it the renovation of railway stations or strengthening the road network and providing medical and education facilities in my constituency," he claimed.

"Next I will try to bring airports and industries to Nagaur. Also, efforts will be made to bring water to the Nagaur and Deedwana areas following the ERCP model," he added.