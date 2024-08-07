India cautions citizens against travelling to UK

New Delhi/London: The High Commission of India in London issued an advisory on Tuesday for Indian citizens visiting the United Kingdom, advising them to stay "vigilant" and exercise "due caution" while travelling in the country.

Several incidents of violence and arson were reported during anti-immigrant protests held in the country over the weekend following last month's mass stabbings in northwest England's Southport. "Indian travellers would be aware of recent disturbances in some parts of the United Kingdom. The High Commission of India in London is closely monitoring the situation. Visitors from India are advised to stay vigilant and exercise due caution while travelling in the UK," said the High Commission of India in London.

“It is advisable to follow local news and advisories issued by local security agencies, and to avoid areas where protests are underway. In case of an emergency, the High Commission of India may be contacted,” the advisory added with the emergency contact details.



The UK government announced on Sunday that all those involved in violent disorder, including attacks on the police, local communities, arson and looting should expect to face the full force of the law.

“As a nation we will not tolerate criminal behaviour, dangerous extremism, and racist attacks that go against everything our country stands for,” said UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

UK Prime Minister Starmer also delivered a statement from Downing Street, assuring that the police will be making arrests, individuals will be held on remand and charges and convictions will follow.