India, China reach new understanding on border management

Beijing/New Delhi: India and China have reached a new understanding on the management and control of the frontier during Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to New Delhi, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. Wang visited New Delhi on August 18 and 19 during which he held extensive talks with NSA Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Summing up the outcome of Wang's visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here that the two sides also agreed on resuming dialogue mechanisms in various fields, deepening mutually beneficial cooperation, upholding multilateralism, jointly dealing with global challenges and opposing unilateral bullying acts.