India-China Relations In An 'Abnormal State': Minister Jaishankar's Assessment And Historical Perspective

India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, has highlighted the strained nature of relations between India and China, attributing this abnormal state to the 2020 Galwan clash. During a conversation at the Council on Foreign Relations, Jaishankar emphasized that the tension between these two global giants has far-reaching consequences for the entire world.



Jaishankar discussed the challenges of dealing with China, noting that they often operate with a certain level of ambiguity, making it challenging to understand their motivations. He stated that maintaining a normal relationship with a country that has broken agreements and taken actions like China has in the past three years is extremely difficult.

He went on to explain that this abnormal state has led to disruptions in contacts, a lack of high-level visits between the countries, and elevated military tensions. Additionally, it has negatively impacted India's perception of China.

Jaishankar pointed out that this issue is not just immediate but could persist as a medium to long-term problem. He provided a historical context, mentioning the 1962 war and subsequent military incidents. However, he also highlighted periods of relative stability, such as the absence of combat fatalities on the border since 1975 and the efforts to normalize relations in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The minister mentioned the agreements made between India and China in 1993 and 1996 to stabilize their disputed boundary, emphasizing the need for transparency in troop movements. He explained that, until 2020, troops from both sides patrolled the border areas but followed clear rules of engagement and were prohibited from using firearms.

In 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, India observed a significant buildup of Chinese troops near the Line of Actual Control. This led to a military confrontation in June 2020, and Jaishankar noted that the Chinese side provided varying explanations for their actions. India has since been working on disengagement but with only partial success.

In summary, India's relationship with China has been in an abnormal state since the 2020 Galwan clash, and this situation has both immediate and potentially long-term implications. It has disrupted various aspects of bilateral relations and has led to challenges in maintaining a normal diplomatic relationship due to China's actions and ambiguity.