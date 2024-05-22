Only officials will face music if rules violated for Jagan, warns TDP

Vijayawada: Former MLA and senior TDP leader Bonda Umamaheswara Rao on Tuesday said that it is ultimately the officials who will have to go to jail and face the music if they violate the law in order to appease Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Umamaheswara Rao told media persons at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri that Jagan has the habit of using officials and later abandoning them, and asked the official circles to be cautious.

When his father Y S Rajasekhgara Reddy was the chief minister of combined Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy forced the officials to totally violate the laid down norms which ultimately resulted in many bureaucrats landing in jail, Bonda Uma reminded.

A senior IAS officer in the state Sri Lakshmi, who was the topper in civil services in her batch, could not become the chief secretary of the state only because of the cases pending against her due to the favours done to Jagan during that time, he pointed out.

“We have clear evidence how former chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam was humiliated by Jagan and we all know the fate of former DGP D Gautam Sawang, who danced to the tunes of Jagan,” Bonda Uma recalled. Despite knowing all these instances, some IAS and IPS officers are still trampling the existing norms only to favour Jagan Mohan Reddy, making a mockery of the rule of law, he said.

Jagan, who has encouraged violence in the elections, ran away to London while his advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy’s whereabouts are not known to anyone now, he said. The bureaucrats, former DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy, former intelligence chief P S R Anjaneyulu and Dhanujay Reddy, too are found missing, he remarked.

Listing the names of several other officers who are not in limelight after the poll process is over, Umamaheswara Rao asked as to why cases are not booked against the YSRCP leaders though many lethal weapons were found in their houses. The police officers are conniving with the YSRCP leaders, the TDP leader and former MLA said and demanded stringent action against those officials who are now hand-in-glove with such leaders.