Sanskrit inscriptions describe journey of Sage Agastya

Penukonda: Sanskrit inscriptions at the Avi Mukteswara temple in Penukonda in Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh deciphered by historian MyNaa Swamy are describing the journey of Sage Agastya from North India to South India.

Speaking to mediapersons at Avimukteswara Swamy temple here on Tuesday, Swamy explained that the inscriptions typically provide details about kingdoms, kings, administration, temple construction, donations, wars, and taxes.

He expressed surprise at finding information about Agastya from the Vedic period in these inscriptions. The inscriptions state that Agastya resided in the Vindhya mountain region, traveled to Kasi Kshetra, Brahmapuram (present-day Penukonda) and meditated by the side of Brahma lake on Ghanagiri.

In his next incarnation, Agastya was born as Vamanendra and built a stone temple and worshipped Lord Siva. Swamy added that Agastya’s story is intriguing and sheds new light on ancient history.

The Sanskrit inscriptions about Agastya were written in the Salivahana era in 1327, Parthiva Nama Samvatsara, Phalguna Māsam, Dhavala Paksha, Dasami, Bhānu Vāram. (English date: Sunday 10th February 1405 Common Era). Historians have shown Sanskrit inscriptions carved on the roof beams of Ranga Mandapam in Avimukteswara Sannidhi. MyNaa Swamy stated that the inscriptions are in Nandi Nagari script and the letters are very beautiful and coherent. He analysed that the Avimukteswara temple was rebuilt during the reign of Virupaksha Raya I (July 1404-1405 September), son of Harihara Raya II, emperor of the Vijayanagara Empire.