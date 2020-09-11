India-China talks: Asaduddin asks if Indian govt. given up its territory

After the announcement of meeting between foreign ministers of India and China, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the Modi government if it has given up India's territory.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Owaisi questioned, "Has the Modi Government surrendered India's right to 1000 sq km of land? China wishes border aggression can go on while investments, diplomacy & all else continues. India shouldn't agree to this."

Has the Modi Government surrendered India's right to

1000 sq km of land ?

China wishes border aggression can go on while investments,diplomacy & all else continues .India shouldn't agree to this — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 11, 2020







He further asked as to why the external affairs minister Jaishankar has not demanded a return of status quo ante on the LAC in Ladakh and questioned the minister's five-point consensus with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. He also sought government clarification over it.





We have seen the joint statement of the foreign ministers. Why has @DrSJaishankar not asked for a return to the status quo ante as of April, on the LAC in Ladakh? Or does he agree with his boss, the @PMOIndia that no Chinese soldier is on our side of the LAC? https://t.co/hI97LgjN7q — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 11, 2020







Owaisi also claimed that military talks had not led anywhere and the Modi government should not be made to bear the burden of political failure.

Months after the tensions escalated at India-China border, union minister Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi arrived at a five-point consensus to resolve border tensions. It was the second high-level meeting between leaders of two countries after the clash along the LAC on August 29, 30 and thereafter. Last week, Defence Ministers of both countries also met in Moscow.

In the meeting, Jaishankar raised India's concerns related to massive troop deployment by China along the borders in Ladakh and the violations in the agreements caused by China.