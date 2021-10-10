India, China to hold military talks today

New Delhi : The 13th round of the Corps Commander-level talks between India and China to find a resolution for the 17-month-long standoff in eastern Ladakh will be held on the Chinese side of the Chushul-Moldo Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) point on Sunday.

Lt Gen PGK Menon, Commander of XIV Corps, will lead the Indian delegation, which will also include a diplomatic representative. For China, the delegation will be led by Major Gen Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang Military district.

Just a day ahead of the talks, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Saturday said that China is building infrastructure on its side in the region, which means that it is "here to stay".

The last round of Corps Commander-level talks was held on July 31, after which the two sides had disengaged from Patrolling Point (PP) 17A in Gogra Post area.