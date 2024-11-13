  • Menu
India, China to patrol once a week in Demchok, Depsang

New Delhi: Armies of India and China have agreed to carry out one coordinated patrol every week in the Demchok and Depsang areas in eastern Ladakh sector and have already completed one round of patrolling there.

The two sides had started coordinated patrols in the first week of the month after completing disengagement in both Demchok and Depsang in the last week of October.

The two sides have agreed to carry out one patrol each by both sides every week in Depsang and Demchok.

In each area, one patrol would be carried out by Indian troops and one patrol would be done by the Chinese troops, defence sources told ANI.

The two sides reached the agreement for disengagement from Depsang and Demchok in Eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control after multiple rounds of talks at political, diplomatic and military levels.

