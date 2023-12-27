India coming out of slavery mindset: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Sikh gurus have taught Indians to live for the glory of their land and served as an inspiration to make the country better and developed.

Speaking at a 'Veer Bal Diwas' event to commemorate the martyrdom of two sons of Guru Gobind Singh, Modi said India is now coming out of the "mindset of slavery" and has full faith in its people, their abilities and heritage. "When we did not respect our heritage, the world also did not value it," he said, adding that the global perspective has now changed. When the country moves forward with pride in its heritage, the world also respects it, Modi said.

In his address, the prime minister said the sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh's sons Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, who were executed by the Mughals, are not only being remembered in India but also globally through programmes in countries like the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Greece.



Modi said his government has a clear vision and roadmap to fulfil the unlimited dreams of India's youngsters, irrespective of the region and society they were born in. The next 25 years will bring a lot of opportunities for youngsters, he said. The government has a clear policy and no flaw in its intentions, Modi said, citing the increase in the size of the Indian economy and its global recognition. The world is looking at India as a land of opportunities today and the country is playing a big role in resolving global challenges, he added.

India is standing proudly in every field, be it economy, science, research, sports or strategy, the prime minister asserted. India has a larger population of young people today compared to the days of the freedom struggle and it is beyond imagination as to how far the country can advance now, he said. It is for the youngsters to decide what shape will a developed India take in 2047, the prime minister said, adding that the government is always standing with them like a friend. "We do not have to waste a single moment," he said.