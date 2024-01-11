  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

India envisions strong defence ties with UK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
x

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Highlights

London: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said India envisions an enriching defence partnership with the UK focussed on co-creation as he...

London: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said India envisions an enriching defence partnership with the UK focussed on co-creation as he co-chaired a UK-India Defence Industry CEOs Roundtable with his British counterpart Grant Shapps here.

The roundtable was attended by several chief executives from the UK defence industry, UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) officials, the UK-India Business Council (UKIBC) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) India representatives. Some of the major defence companies represented at the interaction included BAE Systems, GE Vernova, James Fisher Defence, Leonardo SpA, Martin Baker Aircraft Company Ltd, SAAB UK, Thales UK, Ultra-Maritime Rolls-Royce, ADS Group, and MBDA UK.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X