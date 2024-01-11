India envisions strong defence ties with UK

London: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said India envisions an enriching defence partnership with the UK focussed on co-creation as he co-chaired a UK-India Defence Industry CEOs Roundtable with his British counterpart Grant Shapps here.

The roundtable was attended by several chief executives from the UK defence industry, UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) officials, the UK-India Business Council (UKIBC) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) India representatives. Some of the major defence companies represented at the interaction included BAE Systems, GE Vernova, James Fisher Defence, Leonardo SpA, Martin Baker Aircraft Company Ltd, SAAB UK, Thales UK, Ultra-Maritime Rolls-Royce, ADS Group, and MBDA UK.

