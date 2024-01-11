Live
- Uttarayan 2024 date and time: Will it be celebrated on January 14 or 15? Know shubh muhurat
- Bhatti assures all support to Gaddar family
- Vijayawada: Nara Lokesh calls for united efforts for development
- Telangana has most vibrant aerospace ecosystem in India: Sridhar Babu
- Contrary to KCR’s claims Dharani has helped land-grabbers: Congress
- SCR to run special trains
- Srihari questions CM’s meetings at MCRHRD
- PCC’s social media wing gears up for another bout
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on 11 January, 2024
- Vijayawada: YSRCP is B team of BJP in AP, alleges Manickam Tagore
India envisions strong defence ties with UK
London: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said India envisions an enriching defence partnership with the UK focussed on co-creation as he co-chaired a UK-India Defence Industry CEOs Roundtable with his British counterpart Grant Shapps here.
The roundtable was attended by several chief executives from the UK defence industry, UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) officials, the UK-India Business Council (UKIBC) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) India representatives. Some of the major defence companies represented at the interaction included BAE Systems, GE Vernova, James Fisher Defence, Leonardo SpA, Martin Baker Aircraft Company Ltd, SAAB UK, Thales UK, Ultra-Maritime Rolls-Royce, ADS Group, and MBDA UK.
