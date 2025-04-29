India, France ink Rs 64K-cr Rafale deal

New Delhi: India and France formally signed a defence agreement on Monday for the acquisition of 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets, a deal valued at over Rs 64,000 crore, according to defence officials.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral K Swaminathan were present for the signing ceremony, which was presided over by the French Ambassador to India at Nausena Bhawan in Delhi.

The Cabinet Committee on Security approved the procurement of the 26 Rafale-M aircraft for the Indian Navy on April 9, 2025. The contract encompasses 22 single-seater and four twin-seater jets, along with a comprehensive suite for fleet maintenance, logistical support, personnel training, and the manufacturing of indigenous components.

The agreement also includes maintenance, logistics support, and training for Indian Navy personnel. Additionally, under offset obligations, components and equipment for the aircraft will be manufactured domestically in India. India has requested the integration of indigenous weapons systems, including the Astra beyond-visual-range missiles and Rudram anti-radiation missiles, into the Rafale-M platform. This move reflects India's push to bolster its defence self-reliance under the 'Make in India' initiative.

The advanced Rafale-M fighter jets are slated to operate from India's aircraft carriers, INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, significantly enhancing the nation's maritime power and its ability to counter threats in the Indian Ocean region. The Rafale-M, widely regarded as one of the most capable aircraft of its class globally, is currently operated exclusively by the French Navy. This procurement enhances India’s maritime defence capabilities, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. The Rafale-M’s advanced avionics and carrier-based operational design will bolster the Indian Navy’s ability to project power and maintain security in critical sea lanes.

While the signing has proceeded, a previously planned visit by the French Defence Minister has been rescheduled for a later date due to health reasons, officials said.

Deliveries of the Rafale-M jets are anticipated to commence about four years after the signing of the deal, with the Indian Navy expected to begin receiving the aircraft by the end of 2029, and the entire order completed by 2031.

The landmark agreement not only marks a significant step in strengthening India's naval aviation capabilities but also signifies a deepening of India-France defence relations. It builds upon previous collaborations, such as the acquisition of 36 Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force. The integration of Rafale-M fighters into the Indian Navy is poised to significantly enhance the country’s naval aviation strength and operational readiness in the coming years.