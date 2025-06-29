Live
India grateful to PV for effective leadership: PM
Highlights
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary, saying India is grateful to him for his "effective leadership" during a crucial phase of its development trajectory.
His intellect, wisdom and scholarly nature are also widelyadmired, PM Modi said on X. Rao's premiership during 1991-96 is considered the most defining period in the country's economic journey as, with India facing a serious balance of payment crisis, he unshackled the state control on economy and opened it to private players.
