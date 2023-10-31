India hosts 6th session of International Solar Alliance Assembly in New Delhi

New Delhi: The International Solar Alliance (ISA) held its Sixth Assembly today in New Delhi on Tuesday, which was presided over by Raj Kumar Singh, Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, in his position as President of the ISA Assembly. The Assembly was attended by ministers from 20 nations and delegates from 116 member and signatory countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Raj Kumar Singh said that "Approximately 80 percent of the world's population, or 6 billion people, live in nations that rely on fossil fuel imports. Renewable energy has the ability to supply 65 percent of global electricity by 2030 and decarbonize 90 percent of the power industry by 2050. The ISA is firm in its commitment to Member Countries to make solar the energy source of choice, to encourage investment-friendly conditions, and to provide adequate energy supply to satisfy rising global demand. He further said, to accomplish this, ISA offers a grant of USD 150,000 or 10% of the project cost (whichever is less), per country per project, through its Viability Gap Funding (VGF) mechanism. The Assembly decided to increase the range to 35% of the project cost, based on the country's capabilities and needs, as well as the demands of their respective projects."





Further, Singh, while inaugurating projects, said that it is my honor and privilege to dedicate four projects to the Republic of Malawi, the Republic of Fiji, the Republic of the Seychelles, and the Republic of Kiribati, each worth USD 50,000 (fifty thousand) provided by the ISA under the ISA grant initiative. The ISA recognizes the achievements of our member countries and applauds their efforts in advancing the cause of energy transition through solar. We, as a collective, must learn from one another’s successes and challenges.



The Assembly, the apex decision-making body of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), represents each member country and makes decisions on the implementation of the ISA's Framework Agreement and coordinated actions. It meets annually at the ministerial level and assesses the impact of programs and activities on solar energy deployment, performance, reliability, cost, and financial scale. The Sixth Assembly is currently deliberating on key initiatives on energy access, security, and transition.

After this,France's Minister of State for Development, Francophonie,Co-President of the Assembly and and International Partnerships H.E. Ms. Chrysoula Zacharopoulou emphasized the importance of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in promoting clean energy development and combating climate disruptions, stating that the alliance is actively participating in this project. Since 2016, France has financed over 1.5 billion euros in solar projects through the French Development Agency (AFD). Last year, the agency provided over 7.5 billion euros in climate finance to its partners. These are not mere figures, but concrete projects, such as the construction of the Onigbolo solar power plant in Benin, which we completed this year, bringing 25 megawatts of clean energy to the people of Benin.

We assist our partners in creating and financing their equitable energy transition plans. The founding principle of international partnerships is based on national agendas and priorities, with the solar revolution backed by a broader energy access strategy. I sincerely believe that this alliance has the capacity to provide solutions to one of the great challenges of our time, despite the fractures in the world.

Following this, Dr. Ajay Mathur, Director General of the International Solar Alliance, stated that the ISA is working to accelerate the growth of solar energy, particularly in developing countries, by facilitating over 9.5 GW of solar applications in 55 countries, including LDCs and SIDS. The organization has provided training to nearly 4000 people on how to support solar energy and is developing STAR Centers to serve as hubs of technology, knowledge, and expertise. ISA is also enabling solar mini-grids to provide universal energy access, especially where grid extension is expensive. The organization has developed a mechanism to provide guarantees through its Global Solar Facility to its member countries in Africa and is enabling entrepreneurs in these countries to become major suppliers of solar energy across countries and regions.

Earlier, in May 2020, ISA launched demonstration projects to meet the needs of LDCs and SIDS, aiming to showcase solar technology applications and build capacity in beneficiary member countries. Four projects were inaugurated by RK Singh with ISA's assistance, which include solarizing the Malawi parliament building, two rural health care centers in Fiji with an 8-kW solar PV system and 20-kWh battery storage capacity, installing a solar-powered cold storage at La Digue Island, Seychelles, and solarizing the Nawai Junior Secondary School in Kiribati with a 7-kW solar PV rooftop system and 24-kWh battery storage capacity.