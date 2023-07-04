India Hosts Virtual SCO Summit, Addressing Terrorism and Regional Security Amidst Key Participations

Today, India is prepared to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit virtually. The summit will feature the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the meeting of the SCO Heads of State. The primary topics expected to be discussed include terrorism, regional security, and prosperity. The overarching theme of India's chairmanship of SCO-SECURE is based on the acronym coined by PM Modi during the 2018 SCO Qingdao Summit. It represents Security, Economic development, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Environmental protection.



Additionally, Russian President Vladimir Putin will also join the summit this week. This occurs amidst the conclusion of the Russia-Ukraine war. India has condemned the war, although it has not opposed Russia in any international forum.

During the SCO summit in Uzbekistan last year, PM Modi had a conversation with President Putin. On the sidelines of the event, PM Modi emphasized that people are no longer in a time of warfare. This statement even found its way into the G20 communique, which was released during India's presidency. Furthermore, on June 30, PM Modi engaged in a telephone discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin, focusing on matters of mutual cooperation, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the G20.

Furthermmore, the Summit has extended invitations to all the Member States of the SCO, namely China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Moreover, Observer States such as Iran, Belarus, and Mongolia have also been invited to participate. Following the SCO's customary practice, Turkmenistan has been invited as the guest of the Chair. Additionally, the Heads of the two SCO Bodies, the Secretariat and the SCO RATS, will be in attendance as well.

One of the key highlights of the summit is the participation of Pakistan and China. Despite Pakistan's global isolation due to its support for terrorists, it is set to attend the summit. Meanwhile, tensions have been ongoing between India and China following the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, with both sides amassing troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. India has also rapidly deployed a significant number of troops and developed infrastructure in the region.

Prior to his visit to the United States, PM Modi emphasized the importance of "peace and tranquillity in the border areas" for normal bilateral relations with China. He expressed India's commitment to respecting sovereignty, territorial integrity, the rule of law, and peaceful resolution of disputes. PM Modi's statements were made in an interview with the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will be attending the virtual SCO summit hosted by India, is expected to deliver important remarks and join other leaders in charting the future course of the organization. According to Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning, Jinping's participation will be significant.

Additionally, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also participate in the SCO meeting. The invitation to Sharif was extended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

The presence of these two leaders comes at a time when China vetoed a proposal, put forth by India and the United States at the United Nations, to designate Sajid Mir of Lashkar-e-Taiba as a global terrorist. Mir is wanted for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, and China's action drew strong criticism from India.

India joined the SCO as an observer country in 2005 and became a full member at the Astana Summit in 2017, signifying a significant milestone in its relationship with the organization.