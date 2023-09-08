India is facing threat to secularism, PM Modi going against Constitution, says TN CM

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of functioning against the Constitution of India and stated that the country's secularism and unity are under threat.

After he came to power, the Prime Minister said that the Indian constitution was his 'veda' and even bowed before Parliament. "But now he is going against the Constitution. People should realise this and oppose it," Stalin said while addressing a meeting at the Kerala Media Academy here. "There's a threat to India's unity in diversity and secularism, and an attempt is being made to destroy social justice.

Through this, they (the BJP) are attempting to destroy India. We strongly oppose this," Stalin who is the president of the DMK, said. For some, the mention of the word 'Dravidam' is causing "irritation," he said, and added that the people of both the states, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, belong to the same Dravidian family. He appealed to the people of both states to function like a double-barrelled gun to protect India.

Media should contribute to safeguarding the country as the nation's democracy would survive only when the media remained independent, the CM noted. "The media should function as it did during the independence struggle without attaching importance to any misinformation campaign or getting distracted," Stalin said inaugurating the Media Meet of the Kerala Media Academy and Malayalee Association of Chennai at the Malayalee Club auditorium, Chetpet, here. He released veteran journalist B R P Bhaskar's book: The Changing Mediascape, published by the academy, and the first copy was received by Kerala's former minister M A Baby. The chief minister launched the Youtube channel version of "Unmediated" the academy's documentary on media personality Sashi Kumar, on the occasion.