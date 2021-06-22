India logs jab record

New Delhi: More than 80 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered across the country in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day coverage till now, on Day One of centre's new vaccination policy roll-out.

Data on government's CoWin website showed that a total of 8,096,417 vaccine shots were administered today till 8:30 pm. It is the highest number of doses administered in a day since the vaccination drive started on January 16.

The cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 28 crores on Sunday with 28,00,36,898 doses being administered through 38,24,408 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am by the ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the record-breaking vaccination numbers are "gladdening." "The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight Covid-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!" Modi wrote on Twitter.

The Centre started providing vaccines free of charge to all above 18 from Monday and took back control of vaccination from states, reversing a policy change that was enforced just about a month ago.

The Centre also started the process of buying 75 per cent of the vaccines produced by companies, including 25 per cent assigned to states.

Private hospitals will continue to buy the remaining 25 per cent and inoculate those willing to pay for their jabs, the Prime Minister had announced earlier this month. The last time India's single-day vaccine coverage was the highest was on April 2 when 42,65,157 doses were administered. "Central government is beginning the 'Free Vaccination For All campaign' for every Indian from Monday.

The biggest beneficiary of this phase of India's vaccination drive shall be the poor, the middle class and the youth of the country. All of us should pledge to get ourselves vaccinated. Together we will defeat Covid-19," the PM tweeted earlier on Monday. Several states have set higher inoculation targets as lockdown restrictions are being eased.