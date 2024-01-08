India-Maldives Diplomatic Strain: Unraveling The Deep-rooted Shifts In Relations

The traditionally strong and amicable ties between India and the Maldives have experienced a significant downturn recently. This shift in relations can be attributed to derogatory social media posts made by several Maldivian ministers against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his visit to Lakshadweep. Despite efforts by the Maldives to address the situation by suspending three deputy ministers, the damage to the relationship had already been done.

The strained relationship between the two nations was further exacerbated by the election of Mohamed Muizzu as the Maldivian President. Muizzu's presidency signaled a departure from the previous "India first" approach, adopting a more conciliatory tone towards China. The diplomatic tension reached a critical point when President Muizzu, who assumed office in November 2023, requested the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives.

It is essential to note that this deterioration in relations comes at a time when India has been a primary aid and assistance partner for the Maldives, playing a crucial role in the nation's development. India has been a consistent source of support, providing aid during events like the 1988 coup attempt, the 2004 tsunami, and the water crisis in Male in December 2014.

Moreover, India has been deeply involved in various sectors in the Maldives, including defense, education, healthcare, and infrastructure. India's assistance extends to defense training, joint exercises, infrastructure projects, and healthcare and education initiatives. The two countries have also witnessed significant growth in bilateral trade, with India becoming the Maldives' third-largest trade partner.

One of the most critical aspects of this relationship is India's role in the Maldives' tourism sector, which accounts for a substantial portion of the country's economy. India has consistently been among the largest sources of tourists to the Maldives, providing a significant boost to the nation's tourism revenue.



Despite this historical cooperation and mutual dependence, recent events, including the request for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel, have strained the relationship. This shift has geopolitical implications, considering the strategic importance of the Maldives to India due to its location on the main east-west shipping route.

In summary, the diplomatic tensions between India and the Maldives have deep-rooted implications, affecting various aspects of their longstanding relationship. The derogatory social media posts, changes in leadership approach, and requests for military withdrawal have all contributed to the current strained state of affairs.