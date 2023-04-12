India May See A Rise In Covid-19 Cases

According to reports, coronavirus cases in India are anticipated to increase over the next 10 to 12 days before progressively declining. Despite an increase in instances, hospitalisation rates are low and are predicted to stay low. The sub-variant of Omicron known as XBB.1.16 is what is causing the present increase in Covid cases.



The research also stressed that the disease is moving closer to becoming endemic. When cases are widespread, they are said to be endemic. When a disease spreads over a population, the number of cases stays largely consistent over time.

The health ministry had held nationwide simulated exercises on Monday and Tuesday to assess hospital preparedness in light of the nationwide increase in cases. Even more states have published Covid guidelines and reinstated the mask requirement.

Meanwhile, the number of new coronavirus infections in India increased by 7,830 on Wednesday, the most in 223 days, bringing the grand total to 4,47,76,002. A total of 5,676 cases were reported on Tuesday.