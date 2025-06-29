India most ancient living civilisation, asserts Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday India is the most ancient living civilisation of the world due to the immortal ideas and philosophies of its saints and seers.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of Jain spiritual figure Acharya Vidyanand Maharaj Ji's birth anniversary here, PM Modi paid rich tributes to his contribution in different fields and asserted that his ideas have inspired the government's welfare schemes. Be it providing house, drinking water or health insurance, the government is ensuring saturation coverage of its welfare measures so that no one is left behind, he said.

PM Modi also referred to the preceding speech of a Jain seer, noting that he was apparently blessing Operation Sindoor.

The prime minister's mere mention of "Jo humein chhedega" brought massive cheers from the audience but he did not dwell any further on the issue.

PM Modi asserted that India is a country where service and humanity is central to its ethos.

"When for ages, efforts were being made to quell violence with violence, then India introduced to the world the power of 'ahimsa' (non-violence)," he said.

"We have kept the sentiment of serving humanity supreme. Our ethos for serving is unconditional and beyond selfishness, and inspired by 'parmarth' (the Supreme Being)," the PM said.

In his address, he added that his government is working by taking inspiration from those ideals.