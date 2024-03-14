India on threshold of global power in semiconductors: PM

Dholera (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of three semiconductor facilities in India at Rs 1.25 lakh crore, and said the country is eager to play a big role in the semiconductor sector and days are not far when it becomes a global power in this field.

Addressing people after virtually laying the foundation stone of the three semiconductor facilities - two in Gujarat and one in Assam, PM Modi targeted the Congress, accusing the previous governments led by it of failing to convert India's semiconductor dreams into reality due to the "inability" to understand the country's potential, priorities and futuristic needs and its "lack of will and efforts".

Referring to his government's commitment to make the country a semiconductor manufacturing hub, he said when India commits, it delivers, and added that chip manufacturing opens the door of development with infinite possibilities.

"Two years ago, we declared a Semiconductor Mission and announced that we would take initiatives. Within a few months, we signed MoUs and today we are laying the foundation stones for three projects. India commits, India delivers and democracy delivers," he said. India is already decades behind in semiconductor manufacturing, but will not lose a single moment any longer, he said.