India, Pak DGMOs hold crucial talks

New Delhi: The DGMOs of India and Pakistan on Monday deliberated on various aspects of the May 10 understanding reached between the two sides on cessation of hostilities.

The talks over the hotline were previously scheduled at 12 noon. However, they started at around 5 PM.

"The DGMO-level talks have concluded. Further details are awaited and will be shared in due course," the Indian Army said.

