India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate: 24 Airports Closed, Public Alert Issued

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated sharply since the night of May 8, with Pakistan launching coordinated attacks on Indian border states, including Punjab and Rajasthan. These attacks involve firing, drone strikes, and missile launches, which prompted a strong and immediate retaliation from Indian forces.

As per official sources, India is intercepting and destroying drones and missiles mid-air, inflicting irreparable damage to Pakistan’s military infrastructure. The ongoing conflict is also causing severe economic losses for Pakistan.

In response to the growing hostilities, the Central Government has implemented urgent safety measures across the affected states:

Schools have been closed in sensitive border areas

Police officers' leave has been canceled to maintain law and order

Residents are advised to stay indoors until further notice

Airports across northern and western India have been placed on high alert

As of May 8, 24 airports have been closed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation for safety reasons.

List of Temporarily Closed Airports:

Chandigarh

Srinagar

Amritsar

Ludhiana

Bhuntar

Kishangarh

Patiala

Shimla

Kangra-Gaggal

Bathinda

Jaisalmer

Jodhpur

Bikaner

Halwara

Pathankot

Jammu

Leh

Mundra

Jamnagar

Hirasar (Rajkot)

Porbandar

Keshod

Naliya

Bhuj

The government has also used the advisory for people living in border regions. India urged people to remain indoors, follow government advisories, and avoid travel unless necessary. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, and emergency measures will remain in place until the threat level is reduced.



