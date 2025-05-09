Live
India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate: 24 Airports Closed, Public Alert Issued
After Pakistan's attacks on Indian border states, India responds with force. Government closes 24 airports, shuts schools, and urges citizens to stay indoors amid rising tensions.
Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated sharply since the night of May 8, with Pakistan launching coordinated attacks on Indian border states, including Punjab and Rajasthan. These attacks involve firing, drone strikes, and missile launches, which prompted a strong and immediate retaliation from Indian forces.
As per official sources, India is intercepting and destroying drones and missiles mid-air, inflicting irreparable damage to Pakistan’s military infrastructure. The ongoing conflict is also causing severe economic losses for Pakistan.
In response to the growing hostilities, the Central Government has implemented urgent safety measures across the affected states:
- Schools have been closed in sensitive border areas
- Police officers' leave has been canceled to maintain law and order
- Residents are advised to stay indoors until further notice
- Airports across northern and western India have been placed on high alert
As of May 8, 24 airports have been closed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation for safety reasons.
List of Temporarily Closed Airports:
Chandigarh
Srinagar
Amritsar
Ludhiana
Bhuntar
Kishangarh
Patiala
Shimla
Kangra-Gaggal
Bathinda
Jaisalmer
Jodhpur
Bikaner
Halwara
Pathankot
Jammu
Leh
Mundra
Jamnagar
Hirasar (Rajkot)
Porbandar
Keshod
Naliya
Bhuj
The government has also used the advisory for people living in border regions. India urged people to remain indoors, follow government advisories, and avoid travel unless necessary. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, and emergency measures will remain in place until the threat level is reduced.