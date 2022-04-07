India Ranks First In The World In Terms Of People Died In Road Accidents

Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, expressed concern about road accidents on Wednesday, saying that India ranks first in the world in terms of the number of people died in road accidents.



Mr Gadkari said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha that, according to the latest issue of the World Road Statistics (WRS) 2018, published by the International Road Federation in Geneva, India ranks third in terms of the number of accidents, reported NDTV.



However, Mr Gadkari noted that India ranks first in terms of the number of people died in road accidents and third in terms of the number of people injured.

Furthermore, Parliament was informed that the ratio of fatalities involving road users aged 18 to 45 years stood at 69.80% in 2020.

In response to a following question, he stated that a total of 22 greenfield highways have been planned for development including 5 expressways with a length of 2,485 km and a budget of Rs 1,63,350 crore, and 17 access controlled highways with a length of 5,816 km and a cost of Rs 1,92,876 crore.

The minister also stated that FASTags are issued to car owners based on their vehicle registration number/chassis number.

He stated that three parts of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, namely the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot in Jaipur, Vadodara-Ankelshwar, and Kota-Ratlam Jhabua , are expected to be completed by March 23.