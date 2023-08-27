Live
- Asia Cup: Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf back in Afghanistan squad
- Vivid imaginations can help people feel more 'present' in VR. shows study
- 26 CCTV cameras, ex-army men in Jadavpur University to prevent ragging
- Congress another name of corruption: Joshi
- BRS failed to give welfare to farmers : Etela Rajendra
- UK PM Rishi Sunak to make whole-life sentences mandatory for heinous murderers By Aditi Khanna
- ISRO releases graph of temperature variation on lunar surface measured by Chandrayaan-3's payload
- PM Modi flags concerns over bias in AI; calls for ethical use
- 3 killed, 2 injured in Mumbai suburban hotel blaze
- Uttar Pradesh slapgate: School running without recognition, asked to shut down
Just In
India records 44 new Covid cases
Highlights
India has registered 44 new Covid-19 cases, the Health Ministry said in its latest update on Sunday.
New Delhi: India has registered 44 new Covid-19 cases, the Health Ministry said in its latest update on Sunday.
With the addition of the 44 new cases, the total tally of Covid-19 reported so far in the country stood at 4,49,96,963.
According to the Ministry's data, 45 people recuperated from the disease, taking the tally to 4,44,63,533. The recovery rate stands at 98.91 per cent.
The active caseload stands at 1,502, and death toll remains at 5,31,928.
As per the data, over 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS