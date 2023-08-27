  • Menu
India records 44 new Covid cases

India has registered 44 new Covid-19 cases, the Health Ministry said in its latest update on Sunday.

New Delhi: India has registered 44 new Covid-19 cases, the Health Ministry said in its latest update on Sunday.

With the addition of the 44 new cases, the total tally of Covid-19 reported so far in the country stood at 4,49,96,963.

According to the Ministry's data, 45 people recuperated from the disease, taking the tally to 4,44,63,533. The recovery rate stands at 98.91 per cent.

The active caseload stands at 1,502, and death toll remains at 5,31,928.

As per the data, over 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far.

