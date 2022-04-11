India reports 861 new Covid cases, 6 deaths

India reported a marginal decline at 861 Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, and six deaths were also recorded, said the Union health ministry on Monday morning.

The new deaths have taken the toll to 5,21,691.

Following a continuous downward trend, India's active caseload has declined to 11,058. Active cases now constitute 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

A total of 929 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,25,03,383 Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,71,211 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 79.41 crore cumulative tests.

The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.23 per cent, however the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.32 per cent.

On the vaccination front, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 185.74 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m on Monday morning. This has been achieved through 2,24,81,173 sessions.

Over 2.22 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid vaccine since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

More than 18.03 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Monday morning.