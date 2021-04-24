India situation a devastating reminder of what this virus can do: WHO

New Delhi: With the raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic wreaking havoc in India, the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Friday that he is very concerned about the fast-growing caseloads in the country.

"The situation in India is a devastating reminder of what the virus can do," Ghebreyesus said during a virtual briefing in Geneva.

The situation in the country seems to be slipping out of hands with each passing day, amid acute shortage of oxygen beds and key emergency drugs like Remdesivir.

India reported yet another grim milestone of highest number of daily new Covid-19 cases on Friday. A total of 3,32,730 Covid cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Gurugram on Friday reported 4,319 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike recorded in the district so far, while nine deaths in the past 24 hours mounted its Covid death toll to 410, officials said.

The ocerall Covid tally in Gurugram has now risen to 96,738, according to the daily bulletin issued by the health department.

The number of active cases in the district stood at 20,760, including 19,667 patients under home isolation. A total of 75,568 persons have been cured and discharged so far, including 1,690 on Friday.

The health department said that out of the 410 deaths recorded so far, 315 persons die due to comorbidities. "We are registering more than 2,000 cases for the last few days. It is a matter of concern for us. We have increased testing but people need to follow the Covid instructions.