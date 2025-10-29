India to Host Mumbai Climate Week in February 2026

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced today that India will host the inaugural edition of Mumbai Climate Week (MCW) in February 2026. The event is organised by Project Mumbai in partnership with Government of Maharashtra’s Department of Environment and Climate Change and supported by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Mumbai Climate Week aims to become a major platform for climate action across the Global South, with India taking a leadership role.

Speaking about MCW, Chief Minister Fadnavis said, " It’s high time we move from dialogue to action in the space of climate change. Mumbai Climate Week is a great initiative that not only celebrates climate mitigation efforts but also brings everyone — citizens, businesses, and institutions — into action. It will set benchmarks for Maharashtra and Mumbai, inspiring us to take concrete steps rather than remain spectators. We will reach out to the global community to make MCW a global event — truly where hope meets action."

The Chief Minister, joined by leading climate experts, shared details of the event. Representatives from more than 30 countries are expected to participate. They will come to Mumbai to create a practical climate action plan, working with city leaders, state chief ministers, civil society groups, corporates, students, and young people.

Speaking about the initiative, Shishir Joshi, Founder & CEO of Project Mumbai, said, "Mumbai Climate Week marks a historic step for Maharashtra and India as we unite and amplify the voices of the Global South. This unique platform underscores our commitment to empowering climate-resilient communities through inclusive collaboration and relevant solutions. MCW will catalyse transformative impact, fostering partnerships that transcend borders."

Mumbai Climate Week will be India’s first dedicated, citizen-led platform focused on speeding up climate action. Monitor Deloitte will be the strategic knowledge partner. Several major organizations have already joined as partners and supporters, including the Climate Group (hosts of New York Climate Week), India Climate Collaborative, WRI, Eversource, HT Parekh Foundation, UNICEF, ISEG, Shakti Foundation, Rainmatter Foundation, National Gallery of Modern Art and National Service scheme (NSS).

The inaugural edition of Mumbai Climate Week will focus on three connected themes: food systems, energy transition, and urban resilience. Each theme will be examined through the lenses of justice, innovation, and funding. This ensures that the MCW platform addresses both climate adaptation and mitigation strategies.