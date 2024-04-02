India to vote amid extreme heat conditions

New Delhi: India is predicted to experience extreme weather conditions this year, starting at the end of April and coinciding with the general elections, making it crucial for all stakeholders to prepare in advance, Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju said on Monday.

"We are anticipated to experience extreme weather conditions in the upcoming two-and-a-half months. This also coincides with the general elections in which around a billion people are expected to exercise their franchise," the minister told a press conference.

Rijiju said he had a useful meeting with stakeholders in view of the upcoming elections amid the prediction for extreme heat. All stakeholders, including state governments, have made elaborate preparations, he said. "It is going to be very challenging for all of us. Since we are the most populous country in the world and face extreme weather conditions, it makes it absolutely necessary for India to prepare in advance," he said. Voting for the Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 19 and end on June 1 across seven phases.

Meanwhile IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said temperature is expected to be above normal in most parts of the country during April-June. "10-20 days of heat waves are expected in different parts as against normal 4-8 days in April-June," said Mohapatra. "Rainfall to be normal during April 2024. El Nino conditions will continue in April and May," he added.

"Above normal heat wave conditions likely over central India, adjoining northern plains and south India in April 2024. 2 to 8 days of heat wave expected as against normal 1-3 days in the above regions in April 2024," said Mohapatra.

However, Mohapatra said the agency is not expecting heat wave for the next seven days in wheat-producing regions apart from some areas in Madhya Pradesh.

“We are not expecting heat wave conditions in UP and Punjab, which are wheat producing states,” he said. Additionally, Mohapatra said in April and May El Nino conditions will continue, and by June it will be neutral. And by second half we may see La Nina conditions, he added.



Kamal Kishore, the head of department, National Disaster Management Authority, said the authority has 100 per cent coverage in terms of heat wave plan at the level of states and Union territories. “We require long term solutions, including how we build our buildings, green spaces, cool roofing because more and more regions are facing heat wave due to climate change,” Kishore said.