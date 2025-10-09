India, UK natural partners; strong ties pillar for global stability, economic progress, says PM Modi

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said in the current era of global uncertainty, the partnership between India and the UK continues to serve as an important pillar of global stability and economic progress, adding that on the Ukraine conflict and the Gaza issue, New Delhi supports all efforts to restore peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

PM Modi, after he met with the visiting UK PM Keir Starmer at Raj Bhavan here, in his statement said, “We exchanged views on peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and West Asia, as well as on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. We are fully committed to enhancing maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.”

“India and the UK are natural partners. The foundation of our relations is a shared belief in values such as Democracy, freedom and the rule of law. In the current era of global instability, the growing partnership between India and the UK continues to serve as an important foundation for global stability and economic progress,” said the Prime Minister.

“The 1.8 million-strong Indian community based in the UK is a living bridge of our partnership. Through their valuable contributions to British society and the economy, they have strengthened friendship and cooperation between our two nations. India’s dynamism and the UK’s expertise together create a unique synergy. Our partnership is trustworthy and driven by talent and technology. From defence and security to education and innovation, new dimensions are being added to the relationship between India and the UK,” said Prime Minister Modi.

“We have reached an agreement on cooperation in military training. Under this, Flying Instructors of the Indian Air Force will work as trainers in the UK's Royal Air Force,” said the PM.

“Today, along with Prime Minister Starmer, the largest and most influential delegation from the education sector so far. It is a matter of great happiness that nine universities from the UK are now set to open their campuses in India. It is a very joyful matter that now nine universities from the UK are going to open campuses in India. The Gurugram campus of Southampton University was recently inaugurated, and the first group of students has also taken admission,” he said.

PM Modi further said that India and the UK have decided to establish an Industry Guild and Supply Chain Observatory for cooperation on critical minerals. Its satellite campus will be at ISM Dhanbad.

“Under Prime Minister Starmer’s leadership, there has been remarkable progress in India-UK relations. During my visit to the UK this July, we signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). Your visit to India just a few months after the Agreement and the largest business delegation to accompany you so far is a symbol of the new energy and broader vision that has come into the India-UK partnership,” said PM Modi.