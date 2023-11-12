Live
India votes in favour of UN resolution condemning settlement activities in occupied Palestinian territories
India has voted in favour of the resolution in the UN General Assembly condemning settlement activities in "the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan".
The resolution was passed on Saturday, two days after its draft was approved on Thursday.
The resolution was passed by overwhelming majority, with 145 countries supporting it, while seven -- Canada, Hungary, Israel, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, and the US -- voted against it, and 18 abstained from voting.
Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale said that he was "very glad that Republic of India voted in favor of the resolution" and shared a photo of the voting on the resolution at the UN.
"A resolution was moved in UN yesterday seeking to declare Israeli settlements in Occupied Palestine as illegal. Very glad that Republic of India voted in favor of the resolution. Israel’s occupation of Palestine through settlers is illegal. Israel’s apartheid must end now," he wrote on X.
Last month, India abstained in the UN General Assembly from voting on a draft resolution submitted by Jordan, that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict, as it did not make any mention of Hamas. The resolution titled "Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations" was overwhelmingly adopted with 120 nations voting in its favour, 14 against it and 45 abstaining.